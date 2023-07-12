Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has extended an olive branch to former President Uhuru Kenyatta after he was confirmed as the Jubilee Party Secretary General.

Speaking at his office in Nairobi, Kega maintained that they were not intending to kick the former party leader out of the party.

Following the ruling, Nominated MP Sabina Chege assumed the role of party leader previously held by Uhuru.

Kega also mentioned that he was willing to have a sit down with his former party boss, adding that the officials would embrace him.

Nonetheless, he insisted that Uhuru had been ousted from his position alongside Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe who held the positions of secretary general and vice chairperson respectively.

“To the former party leader, we want to confirm to you that you are still a friend and a member of the party. When you really want to come to the party our doors are open,” he stated.

Further, Kega urged the team allied to Uhuru not to appeal the decision rendered by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) and consider the party’s unity instead.

The EALA lawmaker indicated that the new party leadership would roll out programmes ahead of a National Delegates Conference (NDC) scheduled for later this year.

However, Kega hinted that they would officially resolve to dump Azimio which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

On the other hand, he refuted allegations that Ruto paid them to split Jubilee adding that their decision to scramble over the party was ideological.

“Allegations that the party is up for sale are just lies. We want to assure our members that we will field candidates in all positions. From what we have seen, the party is loved.”

“The truth of the matter is that we have been mistreated in Azimio. We hope they will not appeal and accept the verdict of the Court.

“If they do, then we will be ready,” Kega stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST