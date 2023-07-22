Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale, has confirmed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta has been released by Directorate of Criminal Investigations sleuths.

Ogeta was abducted by the DCI on Wednesday and was accused of being in possession of a police communication gadget.

His whereabouts remained unknown with his brother Christopher Onyango Ogeta moving to court and obtaining orders compelling the police to produce him before any court within the country.

According to Etale, Ogeta was released “a few minutes to 1 am and driven while blindfolded and left in the middle of the road in Ruai towards Kangundo”.

He said Ogeta’s car was vandalized and although he is still distraught and in shock, he is happy to be alive.

Ogeta is among individuals and leaders allied to the opposition chief who were this week nabbed in connection with the three-day anti-government protests which ended on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST