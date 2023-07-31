Monday, July 31, 2023 – Singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua were filmed partying hard in a city club over the weekend.

In the trending video, Bahati, a father of 4, is seen squeezing his head in between his wife’s thighs as she was dancing to Lingala.

Netizens who reacted to the video were not impressed by the couple’s stunts.

A section of social media users wondered what the couple will their kids when they see the video in the near future, considering that the internet never forgets.

“One day their grown-up kids will see these videos and they will tell the kids nothing’’ a social media user wrote.

Lately, Bahati and his wife have been pulling crazy stunts to remain relevant in the competitive music industry.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

