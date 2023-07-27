Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Budalang’i Member of Parliament, Raphael Wanjala, has revealed how Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters dealt with a Ugandan police officer, who was secretly in the country to deal with opposition demonstrators.

Speaking on Thursday, Wanjala said the police officer whom the government is alleging was killed during the demonstrations, was a Ugandan police officer, who was caught up by an angry mob in Busia after he shot at unarmed demonstrators.

“The media is not bringing out the issues in Busia properly, the people were murdered and they happened to fight back killing one cop from Uganda,” Wanjala said.

Busia is among the few Western counties which participated in the Azimio demos actively before Raila Odinga called them off.

From the above sentiment from the Azimio MP, it seems that Kenyans might not be knowing some of the things that happen on the ground during demos.

