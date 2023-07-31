Monday, July 31, 2023 – A traffic police officer was killed in a road accident on Saturday at the Kiambu Road/Northern Bypass junction while in the line of duty.

According to witnesses, constable Kelvin Korir was busy controlling traffic at the said junction when a speeding Toyota Prado hit him and dragged his body.

Witnesses said the Prado was moving at high speed from Nairobi’s direction when it hit Korir at about 6.30 pm.

This led to serious head injuries that caused his death at the scene.

Popular comedian and content creator Terence Creative has taken to social media to mourn Korir.

He revealed that the rogue driver who killed Korir had stolen the Prado from his boss.

He said Korir was very friendly and attended to his duties diligently.

Terence posted a video that Korir took hours before his death.

May his soul rest in peace.

