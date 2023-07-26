Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance sycophant and Bunge La Wananchi member, Nuru Okanga, has revealed the millions he was offered by United Democratic Alliance(UDA) leaders to dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Okanga revealed that he was approached by President William Ruto’s men who offered him a luxury lifestyle if accepted to dump BABA.

He said he was offered two hundred million Kenyan shillings cash, a Range Rover Sport vehicle, and they promised to build for him a house in Karen if he accept to dump Raila Odinga.

Okanga said he declined that offer, saying his mission is to fight for the rights of the people of Kenya.

He added that he’s not interested in his stomach while many Kenyans are suffering due to the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST