Thursday, 06 July 2023 – It is now emerging that Former Treasury official Tom Osinde was brutally murdered in his house located at the posh Ngata Estate in Nakuru before his body was transported in his luxurious Toyota Landcruiser LC300 and dumped at River Kuja in Migori County.

After the murder, his killers fuelled his vehicle at Rubis petrol station on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Detectives have retrieved the footage from the CCTV cameras and are analyzing it to understand who the occupants of Osinde’s vehicle were at the time.

According to one of the petrol station attendants, the CCTV cameras were a bit faulty but they were repaired and the backup hard drive was handed over to the detectives to establish who refueled the vehicle and who the occupants were.

Osinde’s farmworker, Julius Mogoi, has confessed to the murder and revealed that he was hired to kill his boss.

However, he has not given further details about the people who hired him and his accomplices.

