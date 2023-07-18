Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is ready to end his weekly anti-government protests against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government if President William Ruto heeds his hefty demands, which do not include lowering the high cost of living.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance, under the leadership of Raila Odinga, has been organizing demos to protest against the high cost of living and election injustices during Presidential elections in the country.

However, according to the Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB), Raila Odinga is not demonstrating because of the high cost of living but he has a sinister plan behind the violent demos.

HNIB stated that Raila Odinga has already sent emissaries to Ruto and he has tabled 3 demands that must be met in order to halt the demos.

One of the demands is that Ruto pays him Sh 10 billion in a one-off payment.

The second demand is for Ruto to marshal the international community and see Raila Odinga appointed to one of the top seats in the European Union.

The Final demand is for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be reconstituted afresh.

“As Raila plans the demonstrations he has sent emissaries to select Kenya Kwanza pointmen with three demands; 1. A one-off payment of Shs.10b. 2. A job with European Union 3. IEBC re-constitution It is so DECLASSIFIED!,” HNIB reported.

The Kenyan DAILY POST