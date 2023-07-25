Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia was taken to task after claiming that the guns recovered from several houses in Karen were used during last week’s anti-government protests.

During an interview, Kagucha claimed that the guns were used during the Mlolongo protests where several Kenyans lost their lives.

He accused Raila Odinga’s Opposition of deliberately cornering the government to elicit sympathy from international bodies.

Kaguchia’s sentiments perplexed Citizen TV Anchor Ayub Abdikadir, who in turn asked the politician to substantiate his claims given that the journalist personally covered the protests.

“I am the one who called on the police in the area to be investigated as they allowed those people to destroy the property without much intervention.

“There are rogue police who are used by politicians to advance their interests,” the MP claimed.

“When you make allegations that these people were armed by guns that were recovered from the Karen homes of people that you never mentioned.

“How do you substantiate that claim? What about the sanctity of the lives of those who were killed in Mlolongo?” Adbikadir posed.

To back up his claims, Kaguchia cited the statement issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki that revealed investigations on the misuse of firearms during the protests.

Adbikadir reminded the first-time lawmaker that the allegations had not yet been proved before a court of law.

“Ayub, I have just told you that people are in court” the MP defended himself.

“That is exactly what I have told you. You are not the authority. The courts admit cases based on the threshold and they will administer a ruling on the same,” the journalist reiterated.

According to Kindiki, 23 firearms were recovered from homes raided in Karen on Friday, July 21.

The statement was released hours after officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided the residence of Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eldest son in Karen.

