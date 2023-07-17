Monday, July 17, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has weighed in on the move by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Brookside Dairy company in Uganda to lay off 50% of the staff.

In a statement, Cherargei mocked Uhuru, saying the monopoly enjoyed by Brookside Dairy in the milk industry is soon coming to a halt.

According to sources, Brookside is experiencing tough economic times and has been making huge losses in Uganda following the disruption of its market in Kenya, thanks to President William Ruto and his policies.

Ruto has refused to give Uhuru permits to export Brookside milk from Uganda to Kenya which has led to the dwindling of revenue thus the decision to retrench 50% of its workforce.

“The company has been trying to mitigate the effects of these adverse developments by trying to grow local sales and also source alternative markets for its products in replacement of the blocked Kenyan market.

“Having worked on these initiatives for the last three months, it is apparent that we are unlikely to realize tangible results from the initiatives in the short run.

“We have also engaged the relevant authorities in government to intervene but without any success,” partly read a letter Brookside had addressed to the Ugandan government.

Reacting to this development, Cherargei asserted that Brookside’s glory was diminishing and soon competition will run over it.

“The era of milk monopoly of the market by Brookside co. Ltd is now over.

“As farmers, this is sweet music to our ears. They had killed many milk cooperative societies in our country,” he said on Twitter.

The senator further asserted that the lack of market for Brookside products had not augured well with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and that is why he was supposedly funding the anti-government protests.

“This is what is irking uhuru to fund Tinga violent maandamanos to try and intimidate govt into giving in their family businesses and Kenyans should know that Tinga/ uhuru is NOT fighting for them but for the interests of their family businesses,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST