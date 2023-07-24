Monday, July 24, 2023 – Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna has broken his silence after missing out on the shortlist for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) job.

Reacting to the shortlist, Miguna noted that he is at peace with the panelists’ decision to exclude him from the shortlist of 15 candidates poised to take over as the next DPP.

In a series of tweets, the outspoken lawyer noted that he was aware, during the application process, that not being shortlisted was a possible outcome.

“I am aware that when you apply for something with others, you can get or not get what you sought.”

“So, not having been shortlisted or appointed for the position of DPP was part of the possible outcomes of my application, and I have no regrets for having applied,” he stated.

Armed with three university degrees, the lawyer maintained that he was qualified for the job which required a law degree and at least 15 years of service.

“The minimum academic qualification was one law/university degree. I had three.

“The second one was at least 15 years of legal practice or experience.

I have 28 years of legal practice experience in good standing.”

“The third was clearance certificates from HELB (Higher Education Loans Board), DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations), EACC (Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission), and a credit union.

“I had all of them. Plus, three letters of recommendation from solid professionals.

“I’m focused like a laser beam,” he added.

The Public Service Commission (PSC), which is conducting the hiring process, released the names of shortlisted candidates of which lawyer Danstan Omari was therein.

Other candidates were Taib Ali Taib, Tabitha Wanyama, David Kiplagat Ruto, Jacob Ondari, James Ndegwa, David Okachi, and Renson Ingonga.

Miguna submitted his application on July 11 seeking to become the next DPP, a position previously held by Noordin Haji who has since been appointed the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General.

The firebrand lawyer was among 48 individuals who made the shortlist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.