Monday, July 31, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has responded to remarks by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that their security will be reinstated after three months.

Kioni suggested that the officers were not for the benefit of the politicians but were only serving the current government.

“The guards are told to go and they go, come and they come and you are left wondering if are they protecting you or will be used to harm you.

“It is better to prepare yourself, you have seen what has happened,” Kioni stated.

“We cannot even wait for these three months, we are used to being without security,” he added.

Kioni reiterated that the government was using police officers to pin assault cases of protesters on Opposition leaders.

He stated that police were planning to plant firearms used in the protests in several homes, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eldest son.

Kioni revealed that after the security was withdrawn, Azimio co-principle Kalonzo Musyoka hired security from Akamba land.

The former Ndaragwa MP suggested that the police were under the control of a few individuals who were in power.

“We have seen where the threat comes from. We have gone back to a situation we did not envisage,” Kioni remarked.

According to Kioni, the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome was not mandated to take any orders from anyone and should operate as an independent body to ensure the safety of Kenyans.

Gachagua announced that police officers recalled by the national government will be reinstated after three months when the protests were completely called off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.