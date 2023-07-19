Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Police officers tasked with quelling weekly protests organized by Azimio have devised a new tactic for arresting protesters.

In this video that was taken in Mathare slums, a plain-clothed police officer is seen masquerading as a journalist.

He was targeting a young man who was among those leading demos while pretending to be filming the protests.

He caught the young man unaware and quickly arrested him before handing him over to his fellow police officers. Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleSHOCK as it emerges that RAILA is battling ill health amid anti-government demos- See what his personal doctor has advised him to do.
Next articleNitapig Mtu Risasi! The chilling moment Nakuru Town West MP SAMUEL ARAMA threatened to shoot protestors during Azimio demos (VIDEO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply