Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Police officers tasked with quelling weekly protests organized by Azimio have devised a new tactic for arresting protesters.

In this video that was taken in Mathare slums, a plain-clothed police officer is seen masquerading as a journalist.

He was targeting a young man who was among those leading demos while pretending to be filming the protests.

He caught the young man unaware and quickly arrested him before handing him over to his fellow police officers. Watch the video.

