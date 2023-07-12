Wednesday, July 12, 2023 -At least four women were involved in a wild fight near a set of poker tables at a luxury Las Vegas hotel over the weekend, and it was caught on camera.

The video starts rolling mid-fight with two women, one in jean shorts and the other in a two piece dress with her thong exposed, struggling on the ground as they fight inside Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday evening, July 9.

Then a man in a Nike T-shirt rushes in to hold off a woman dressed in cream sweatpants from joining the fracas.

But as he turns his attention to the two brawling women, the woman in sweatpants lunges for another woman standing nearby and appears to throw a haymaker, the footage shows.

The man is quickly able to grab two of the women — the ones in the two-piece and jean shorts – and separate them from the other two as he pushes them against a wall.

He then fends off the woman in the white top from reaching those two women as he attempts to keep the peace.

“Get back,” he can be heard saying as another bystander quips, “Damn.”

In more footage of the fight, the woman in the dress attempts to drag the woman in cream sweatpants off a motorized scooter before a security guard and the man in Nike interjects.

“Damn,crazy” another spectator can be heard saying.

The fight took place right next to rows of poker tables as players tried to avoid the commotion and focus on the game.

Watch the videos below

More from the Fights at Wynn & Encore This Weekend…https://t.co/7ZfCCpMZ5w pic.twitter.com/wmBWgljyL1 — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) July 11, 2023

Yep… even at the Wynn!



Fight outside poker tournament at the Wynn on the Las Vegas Strip. pic.twitter.com/6Ll6rYEMgx — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) July 10, 2023