Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Sauti Sol band is now on President William Ruto’s radar after lead singer Bien-Ame Baraza advised Kenyans on how to evade paying exorbitant taxes in Kenya.

Bien-Aimé Baraza incited content creators to open offshore accounts to avoid being taxed by Ruto’s government which has imposed a 5% tax on all content creators.

He advocated for offshore accounts to avoid the pitfalls of excessive taxation imposed through the Finance Act 2023.

Among the countries that the soulful group highlighted included Switzerland and Mauritius, renowned for progressive tax systems perceived to be much fairer.

“I advise all artists to get offshore accounts in Mauritius, Georgia, and Switzerland. Get paid internationally so that you cannot get taxed by this undeserving government,” Bien, who appeared aggrieved by the government’s digital tax targeting digital content creators, stated.

The video reignited a discourse about tax remittance, with sections of Kenyans seeking clarity between tax avoidance and tax evasion.

Speaking on the issue, Ben Mulwa, governance and financial expert, warned that opening offshore accounts would be detrimental in the long run.

“Tax evasion remains illegal. It is every citizen’s responsibility. If citizens are aggrieved, there are mechanisms provided in the Constitution, including picketing,” Mulwa cautioned.

Reports allege that affluent Kenyans prefer offshore accounts to conceal their wealth.

However, besides depriving the country of revenue, offshore banking increases regulatory scrutiny internationally and attracts significant expenses associated with maintaining overseas accounts.

The average price for opening an offshore bank account is around Ksh345,000, depending on the bank and jurisdiction.

Some banks require a minimum deposit of Ksh69,000 while others can demand as high as Ksh69 million minimum investment.

To mitigate the influx of Kenyans opening offshore accounts, Mulwa advised the government to address grievances raised by Kenyans against tax hikes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.