Monday, July 10, 2023 – Paul Pogba is the latest big star to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with a reported three-year, €100million (£85.6m) deal offered to him by Al-Ittihad.

Sky Sport Italia have detailed how the Juventus midfielder visited Al-Ittihad’s training facility during a recent trip to Saudi Arabia.

Later, a TikTok video of him being quizzed on a move to Saudi Arabia went viral.

‘I don’t know if you will be able to see me in the Saudi league. Not today… we don’t know tomorrow,’ Pogba told an influencer.

‘Al-Ittihad or Al-Ahly? We don’t know, we’ll see.’

The central midfielder rejoined Juventus on a free transfer in July 2022 after his contract at Man United expired. But he struggled to get game time as injury-ravaged his return to Turin, only making 10 appearances in all competitions, totalling 172 minutes – fewer than two full matches.

If the move to Al-Ittihad works out, he would be reunited with two of his fellow countrymen in Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante.