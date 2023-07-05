Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Controversial Nominated Senator and Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu, got a little bit naughty when interacting with her fans on Tik tok live.

The mother of three confessed her love for blowjobs and went ahead to show ladies how to give Bjs.

“Have you ever been given a blowjob?’’ Karen asked one of her male fans she was interacting with on Tiktok while speaking in her native Kikuyu language.

Karen Nyamu doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind.

She is one of the most controversial politicians in the current regime.

Watch the video.

