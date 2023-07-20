Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu has claimed that his country is reaping big due to the ongoing political upheaval in Kenya.

In an undated recent video circulating online, Suluhu has claimed that Tanzania has witnessed the largest number of foreign investors in the country due to the ongoing anti-government protests in Nairobi organized by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Suluhu stated in the video that investors are fleeing Kenya and rushing to Tanzania because of the stability enjoyed in the country.

Mama Suluhu revealed that her country in the recent months since May 2023, has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of investors.

“Mkurugenzi was Kituo Cha Wekezani Tanzania anahojiwa kwenye TV akasema mwezi May na June tumepokea wawekezaji kiasi hatujawai pokea na thamani ya uwekezani iliyokuja ni hii.

“Lakini ukitazama sababu ni kwanza kwa jirani kunawaka moto na mwekezaji hakai kwenye kuwakomoto.

“Wanakimbia wanakuja zao kwenye amani na utulivu (The Director of Tanzania Investment Institute recently stated on TV that since May the country has received the largest number of foreign investors because of the protests in Kenya.

“Investor fear violence,” Suluhu said.

Suluhu noted that Tanzanians should take advantage of the peaceful situation in their country and show the world that the country is a safe and stable place to invest.

She further explained that political instability will definitely lead to a negative impact on the economy, and many businesses will be forced to close due to the unpredictable nature of the country.

“When asked why the country was having such unusual investment booms, he explained that the country had received more investments in May and June 2023 because of the ongoing chaos among our neighbours.

“We have never received so many investors like the number that we got in the two months. These investments have led to massive growth opportunities for our people,” Suluhu noted.

Suluhu lauded Tanzanian Investment Centre’s strategic plan which is intentionally geared towards creating a powerful gateway into the East African Community.

“This is a lesson for us to learn that investments can only be attracted by nations that are peaceful like our country. We must know the importance of peace.

“We must be prepared to welcome investors who are looking for a safe and stable place to do business. We have a lot to offer, including a young and growing population, a stable political environment, and a strategic location,” Suluhu stated.

This comes even as President William Ruto has remained firm and vowed never to give in to Raila’s demands, among them reduction of the cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.