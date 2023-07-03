Monday, 03 July 2023 – Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda and her husband Robert Koits Kiplagat are expecting their second child.

Friends and family members converged at Tamarind Tree Hotel along Langata Road on Sunday, July 2, for her baby shower.

They were dressed in white with a touch of purple as they gathered for the ceremony.

In a tweet, MP Martha Wangari congratulated Naisula, expressing her support and well wishes for her journey.

She addressed Naisula affectionately as “my girl” and invoked a sense of warmth and encouragement.

Hon Martha Wangari’s message carried a heartfelt sentiment as she invoked blessings from God for Naisula’s continued success and completion of the journey ahead.

This news comes after the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Enzi Chelimo Melau Koitaba, in December 2020.

