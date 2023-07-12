Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Safaricom PLC has sacked 33 employees over an increase in fraud cases inside the giant telco.
In its annual report, the Peter Ndegwa-led telco said it sacked 33 employees due to an increase in fraud using fake Mpesa numbers and SIM swapping.
SIM swap occurs when a criminal claims a false identity, pretends their Simcard is lost, and convinces a mobile operator to replace it.
That’s how criminals gain access to one’s contacts, banking details, emails, and social accounts.
Safaricom says it has established a whistle-blowing policy that enables anonymous fraud reporting on top of rolling out periodic customer awareness campaigns.
“Safaricom has a whistle-blowing policy that provides for an ethics hotline managed by an independent, accredited, and external institution.
Through the hotline, anonymous reports on unethical/fraudulent behaviour can be made without fear of retaliation from the suspected individuals,” reads the report.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>