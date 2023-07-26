Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Sadio Mane is reportedly set to be the latest high-profile star to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

After a successful spell with Liverpool, the Senegalese forward joined Bayern Munich last summer, signing a three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week.

The 31-year-old scored five times in his first six appearances, including a goal in their DFL-Supercup victory over RB Leipzig in July. But an injury forced him to miss more than two months on the sideline, and he was suspended for punching teammate Leroy Sane after their defeat to Man City in the Champions League.

According to a tweet from James Benge, the state-owned side have submitted a request to the country’s Player Acquisition Centre of Excellence at the Ministry of Sport in order to finance the deal.

The report also claimed that a fee worth around £34million will be submitted, meaning Bayern will likely make a small profit on the Senegal international.

Mane will reportedly earn a net salary worth more than £650,000-a-week to make the switch to the nine-time Saudi champions.