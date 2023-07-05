Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza Bipartisan Committee has claimed that their Azimio counterparts tried to hoodwink them into signing letters that would have been illegal.

Addressing the media in Nairobi, the Kenya Kwanza Bipartisan Committee co-chair George Murugara explained that he would have committed an illegality should he have signed the letter ordering the IEBC Selection Committee to stop its activities.

According to Murugara, his co-chair Otiende Amollo knew that he would have gone against the law since the Bipartisan Committee had no powers to interfere with the work of the IEBC Selection Committee.

“I explained that I had sent drafts, as such, I expected drafts with amendments back but I did not receive any of that from the Azimio side.”

“Instead, I got a final letter whose content was different from the draft that I had sent in response to the previous letters. By asking me to sign the two letters, they were actually inviting me to commit an illegality,” Murugara stated.

In particular, the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team accused the chairman of Azimio wing, Otiende Amollo, of making convoluted demands laced with ill-conceived intentions to direct IEBC on what to do.

“It would have been an illegality to direct the IEBC Selection panel on what they need to do as far as recruitment of the new commissioners is concerned.

“IEBC does not take directives from anyone. That is why I told them that I was not able to sign those letters. To me, the letters were not properly done,” Murugara noted.

Murugara regretted that the committee was also on the path of failing to resolve the issues at hand.

He, therefore, called on the Azimio la Umoja colleagues to return to the table for talks so that they may reach a consensus on the selection and appointment metrics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.