Friday, July 28, 2023 – President William Ruto’s security advisor, Monica Juma, has warned that Sudan’s political crisis needs to be addressed or it destabilizes the whole East Africa Region.

Speaking with American publisher The National, Monica said that the war which has raged for over 100 days now will destabilise the region and create breeding areas for terrorists.

“This is not just a Sudan problem, it is not just a regional problem, it impacts a huge tract of Africa within the Sahel.

“With its eruption in Darfur and the tensions we are seeing in other regions, including fighting in North Kordofan, in other areas such as the Blue Nile, there is a real risk of fragmentation of Sudan,” she stated.

The security advisor believes that if the matter is not handled, then the war could push the region into a crisis, affecting already fragile countries like South Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Libya.

Monica’s sentiments come days after Sudan’s army commander Gen Abdel Al-Fattah accused the Kenyan government of interfering with the war in the country and dared President William Ruto to send the Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) to face his army.

The Kenyan DAILY POST