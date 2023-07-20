Thursday, July 20, 2023 – A section of leaders allied to President William Ruto have savagely attacked Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria for urging him to reach out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the ongoing Azimio One Kenya Alliance protests.

The leaders led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah urged Muheria to ask Uhuru to stop the anti-government protests and using innocent Kenyans to get shared power in the government.

“I want to ask Archbishop Muheria because retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is your friend.

“If you want peace to prevail in our country speak to your brother, your friend, and your parishioner Uhuru Kenyatta because he is the instigator of all this violence including the schemes to hurt our children and use them as human shields so that they can negotiate for shared power in the Kenya Kwanza government,” Ichung’wah who spoke in Kericho county on Wednesday stated.

Muheria, on Wednesday, urged President William Ruto to talk to Uhuru and also repeal the Finance Act 2023 and come up with new measures that will achieve his goals in the current economic context.

He also urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to call off the demonstrations and engage in a constructive dialogue with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST