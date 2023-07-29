Saturday, July 29, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s lawyers has written to the International Criminal Court (ICC) asking for an indictment of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for organising violent anti-government protests in Kenya that have led to deaths and destruction of properties.

Lawyer Adrian Kamotho, representing Victims of Maandamano Insurgents (VMI), on Friday, claimed that his clients had borne the brunt of crimes perpetrated by protesters.

In his letter to the Hague-based court, Kamotho claimed that the anti-government demonstrations were driven by mayhem, vandalism, looting, terror, and destruction of property.

“We are instructed to respectfully draw your attention to grave humanitarian atrocities and war crimes perpetrated against our clients that fall at the heart of your mandate as delineated by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which inter alia confers upon the ICC, unfettered jurisdiction in relation to crimes of international concern, in complementarity to national criminal jurisdictions.

“Our clients are compellingly persuaded that a time has come for the Office of the Prosecutor to take decisive steps in consonance with Article 15 of the Rome Statute to redress acute humanitarian transgressions and war crimes being perpetrated with impunity by Hon. Raila Odinga, a former prime minister,” Kamotho requested.

The lawyer also accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of declining to retire and engaging in an extremist political overdrive.

amotho asked ICC Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan Kamotho implored Khan to unearth alleged ill motives concealed by the Handshake brothers towards the Republic of Kenya, arguing that they devised their sinister plots after losing the August 2022 Presidential Election to President William Ruto.

“Upon conclusion of the transition, Kenya enjoyed a remarkable period of boisterous peace and tranquillity.

However, in subsequent days, our clients avow that Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga of the Azimio Coalition, in partnership with Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, the chairman of the said Coalition, commenced a scathing campaign of hate, disinformation, propaganda, incitement and violence against the lawfully established Government of the Republic of Kenya

“Astounding to our client, is the callous manner in which Odinga and Kenyatta continue to sponsor a wave of terror and deadly violence codenamed Maandamano against innocent citizens and law enforcement agencies,” the letter read in part.

Kamotho asked the ICC to monitor the situation in Kenya and be ready to intervene if prompted by the circumstances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST