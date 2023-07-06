Thursday, July 6, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government may never recover from the effects of the suspension of the Finance Act 2023.

This was revealed by former Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai who is representing Attorney General Justin Muturi and Ruto’s government.

According to Muigai, Ruto’s government is staring at a financial crisis over the suspension of the Finance Act by the High Court, following a petition by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

He told the High Court that the government will soon be unable to honor international commitments as well as pay salaries of government employees if the government will not be facilitated to collect taxes to fund the 3.6 trillion budget by allowing the implementation of the Finance Act.

He accused Busia Senator Okiya Omtata of misleading the court into believing there was no consequence in extending the suspension until the petition is determined.

However, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo rebutted by stating that the government can still collect taxes through the use of the Finance Act 2022, which does not include contentious provisions such as the 16 percent VAT on Fuel and Housing Levy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.