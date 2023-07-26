Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has appealed to Raila Odinga-led Azimio to resume the bi-partisan talks to resolve issues between the two camps.

This comes after Raila called off the Wednesday mass protests to mourn Azimio protesters who were killed during previous anti-government demonstrations.

He noted that rather than holding peaceful protests, they would hold solidarity parades and vigils for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.

Addressing the media yesterday, Tharaka Member of Parliament George Murugara stated that the government side is prepared to continue with the talks.

The bipartisan team co-chair asked Raila’s side to confirm if they are ready for the resumption of negotiations and when they will be available for a round table meeting.

“We are prepared to talk and for the sake of the country it is important to reiterate that if they come in we are able to take matters from where they will be,” said Murugara.

“We want the Azimio side to confirm too, like us if they are ready for the talks.

“They are also to confirm when they will actually resume and come to the round table so that we can have the discussion.”

The UDA MP further mentioned that the Azimio anti-government protests will not solve issues affecting the country saying there must be a round table discussion.

“The issues affecting the country will not be solved through street protests.

“There must be a round table meeting where affected and concerned persons discuss and agree or disagree on the issues affecting us,” Murugara remarked.

On June 27, The Raila Odinga-led coalition announced its exit from the bipartisan talks following a standoff on the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

