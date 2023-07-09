Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga was among the activists who were teargassed yesterday by the government of President William Ruto on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s order.

The activists had gone to the Central Police Station to demand the release of detained Azimio protesters.

The 35 detainees have been held at the station since Friday after being arrested in the streets of Nairobi while partaking in the Saba Saba mass action demonstrations.

Activist Boniface Mwangi shared a clip on Twitter showing Mutunga and other attorneys he was in the company of scampering for safety after the law enforcers unleashed teargas on them.

He claimed the officers acted on orders from their seniors led by Moses Mutayi, the officer commanding the station.

“Police have decided to teargas their workplace, and beat some of us.

“This criminal act was ordered by OCS Central Police Station, Moses Mutayi.

“Our “Christian” government is doing the devil’s work. Happy Sabbath William Ruto, Rigathi Gachagua. Continue undermining the Constitution,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Mwangi had asked Azimio’s top brass to take responsibility after the arrest of the protesters.

He addressed the plea to the Azimio principals Raila Odinga and Martha Karua to come out and demand the release of the detainees. Mutunga, while accompanying Mwangi to the station with food for the detainees, registered his displeasure with the manner in which the state was handling peaceful demonstrators.

The one-time CJ observed that dictatorship was taking course in the country, reversing the gains made in terms of democracy and the citizenry’s rights and freedom.

“They wanted the 35 unconditionally released from detention as they is no proof they committed crimes while partaking in their constitutional right to picket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.