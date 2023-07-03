Monday July 3, 2023 – President Ruto’s economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii, has explained why the Head of State lifted the 6-year ban on logging.

In a social media post on Sunday, Ndii said that exotic trees are meant to be harvested and if they are not, they die and become fire hazards.

“There’s something you should know about our exotic (cypress, pine and blue gum) forest plantations. They are meant to be harvested. If they are not, the trees die and become a serious fire hazard,” Ndii said.

President Ruto on Sunday announced that he had lifted the ban to help the economies of areas that depend on forest products.

He, however, noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration has put up plans to ensure that only mature trees are harvested while more are planted.

“This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth and open up the business while we continue with our plan to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years,” said Ruto.

He added,”Sasa miti inaoza huku kwa msitu na watu wanahangaika pande hii hawana mbao, hii maneno yote tumeondoa na tumesema tutafanya na mpango.”

