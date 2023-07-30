Sunday, July 30, 2023 – President William Ruto’s tough stance against the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is paying off big time.

This was revealed by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua who attributed the influx of global leaders visiting Kenya to Ruto’s strong criticism of foreign powers and global financial institutions.

According to Mutua, the heads of state and diplomats were endeared to Ruto after he publicly condemned the United Nations, the IMF, and the World Bank.

The global leaders thus seek to form more partnerships with Kenya owing to Ruto’s new foreign policy said to be bold, robust, and firm.

Among the leaders who visited Kenya since the year started are Iran President Raisi Ebrahim, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

Mutua highlighted some key changes Ruto had advocated for, particularly reengineering the international financial architecture to address its perceived unfairness towards most developing countries.

In addition to the international visits by foreign leaders, the CS emphasized that Ruto’s foreign trips were a direct outcome of the impactful policies and initiatives he showcased at various global events.

“The President’s sentiments on these global and strategic matters continue reverberating with global leadership, financial experts and economists.

“It is important to highlight that President remains the principal driver of Kenya’s foreign policy dispensation,” read the statement in part.

Mutua added that championing changes on the global stage was also in line with Ruto’s aspirations of the Bottom-Up economic model.

“This is out of the President’s firm realization that there could never be sustainable development and peace without a whole-of-society approach to economic activities and advancement,” he added.

In the recent past, Ruto emerged as a strong advocate for reforms within global institutions, garnering significant support from numerous leaders, especially those hailing from the African continent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.