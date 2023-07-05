Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Kitui East Member of Parliament and President William Ruto’s ally, Nimrod Mbai, has been arrested after he assaulted a Kenya Power employee.

The legislator was apprehended in Mavoko days after he was captured in a viral video slapping the engineer who reportedly disconnected electricity at his home in Kitengela.

According to an Occurrence Book, the UDA MP was being held in Kitengela Police Station and would be arraigned in Court in the course of the day.

“Today at around 0830hrs, a group of Kenya Power employees numbering about 30 from Kitengela Branch protested from their officers in EPZ to Kitengela Police Station against the above MP who assaulted one of them on July 3, 2023.”

“They demanded to know if the suspect had been apprehended. They were assured that indeed the suspect was arrested and available in Court at Kajiado,” read the police statement in part.

Reports allege that he surrendered to the police and is set to be arraigned at Kajiado Law Courts.

His arrest also came a day after police based in Kitengela raided his home and recovered KPLC cables and a metre box.

