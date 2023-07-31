Monday, July 31, 2023 – President William Ruto’s allies have expressed their reservations on the dialogue between the President and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing a crowd over the weekend, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Cleophas Malala maintained that the Kenya Kwanza coalition will not agree to a handshake with the opposition.

Malala claimed that Raila Odinga was ‘persistent’ on getting a handshake from the Kenya Kwanza team.

He went on to state that leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza coalition were strongly opposing the move and warned that a handshake government would ‘destroy’ the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Raila Odinga na watu wa Azimio kufikiria kwamba watashukisha Rais wetu aingie katika handshake tumekataa.

“Sisi kama UDA tumesema hatutaki maneno ya handshake.”

“Mnakumbuka vile handshake ilifanya ile serikali ingine, Raila aliingia katika serikali ya Uhuru akagawanyisha, akakosanisha Rais na naibu wake tena vile vile anataka kuja agawanyishe serikali kati kati.

“Sisi tunataka kuambia Raila we cannot tolerate that imagination of you coming to government.

“You are living in Utopia,” he added.

Malala’s remarks come ahead of talks expected between the two coalitions.

The talks are meant to resolve the issues facing the country.

In the talks that will be facilitated by ex-Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, the two factions will form a 10-member committee. Out of the 10 members, each coalition will front 5 members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.