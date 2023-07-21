Friday, July 21, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has asked diplomats to respect Kenya’s political democracy.

This follows their push for a truce between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga amid anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking during a meeting with diplomats in Nairobi, Mutua told foreign powers to adhere to international norms governing diplomatic relations and not meddle in Kenya’s affairs.

However, he indicated that the government was willing to engage in constructive dialogue with the Opposition.

Mutua underlined that the government was also concerned over the loss of lives and the destruction of property that was witnessed in the recent protests called for by Azimio.

“The solution will never come from violent protests but through imaginative solutions.

“We invite you to be active partners in this journey to reform Kenya.”

“I want to assure you of our commitment to uphold the rule of law, protect human rights, and maintain peace and security,” he stated.

On the other hand, he urged foreign agencies to verify information during the protests citing the case of the Office of the United Nations Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva.

The diplomats were advised to adhere to the internationally set precedent while commenting on issues.

Mutua was responding to an offer made by the diplomats where they expressed their willingness to support the process of the two leaders reaching a truce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.