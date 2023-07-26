Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is ready for dialogue with the opposition but not on the issue of power sharing.

Nyoro, who appeared on Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, said President William Ruto is ready to have a discussion with Raila Odinga on everything but not on how to share power with him.

“We have been very consistent and I want to make it clear now from what I know and where I sit from our side.

“Dialogue is not a route to government and therefore we can talk about everything and anything else but not about power-sharing,” he said on Tuesday.

Nyoro, who chairs the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee, said Kenya is a democratic country and there is only one way to get to government and that is through the ballot which is anchored in the Constitution.

