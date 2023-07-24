Monday, July 24, 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta received a warm reception after he attended a horse racing event over the weekend.

Kenyans who had attended the event almost caused a stampede as they rushed to greet the former president and take photos and videos of him.

Uhuru’s bodyguards had a hard time trying to control the crowd as he made his way to the venue.

“Our President. We miss you,” some of the people in the crowd were heard cheering Uhuru as he waved to greet them.

The fast-trending video has sparked reactions among social media users, with most people confessing that they miss the former President.

Others made fun of Ruto, who has clearly lost popularity on the ground.

Watch the video and reactions from Kenyans.

