Thursday, July 27, 2023 – President William Ruto will not have it easy during the talks with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after Saboti MP Caleb Amisi advised Raila on what to do during the talks hours after Ruto invited him for a sit-down.

In a tweet, Amisi told Raila to be aware of the man he is dealing with and ready himself for constructive talks.

However, he expressed doubt about the invitation for talks but asked the ODM leader to honor the invitation and ensure what will be discussed has a clear timeline for deliverables.

“Though I smell a rat but just do it.

“Raila Odinga, remember who you are dealing with.

“Be smart and maximise wisdom.

“Make it simple and straight to the point.

“Timeliness with clear deliverables,” he said.

He went on to ask the ODM leader not to strike a deal that will give birth to initiatives such as the BBI and Power sharing.

He said the ODM leader should focus on things that affect Kenyans like the cost of living and the recent Finance Bill.

Amisi further advised the ODM leaders to avoid the Azimio brigade while heading to the talks.

“Stop the nonsense of BBI again but touch on the cost of living, finance bill, IEBC, and a few constitutional amendments.

“Those killed and injured; families must be compensated,” he added.

“Avoid any form of handshake like a plague, carry 2 or 3 gentlemen, and avoid the current Azimio brigade; they are conflicted, lazy with immature ambitions.”

Amisi reminded Raila that while he is a recognised Statesman, that should not make him easy.

He implored the ODM party boss to be rough and tough such that he should remind Ruto the streets are open for demos in the event a deal flops.

“A mistake you make now will kill you forever, and you got a chance in a million to excite back your support base.

“The base is huge and still growing! You have my blessings. Go yee and conquer!” he stated.

