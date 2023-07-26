Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – President William Ruto is very determined to ensure there is a dialogue between him and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

On Tuesday, the head of state ordered a formation of a 12-member committee that will spearhead the talks between his government and the opposition.

Ruto said the government should have six members in the committee and the opposition six members.

However, Ruto ordered the committee that will represent the government to have the names of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah.

The opposition is yet to reveal names that will represent them in the committee.

As the nation watches with bated breath, hopes are high that the committee’s efforts will pave the way for a harmonious resolution, fostering a new era of collaboration and progress in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST