Friday, July 28, 2023 – President William Ruto has vowed to stop the ongoing anti-government protests just like the way he stopped Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ‘reggae’ in 2022.

BBI reggae was an initiative by opposition leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta but it was nipped in the bud by courts that declared it unconstitutional.

Ruto by then was the Deputy President and he was opposed to BBI reggae.

Speaking in Lamu on Thursday during the official opening of the Lamu County Commissioner’s Office in Mokowe, the Head of State said the government will not allow the destruction of properties by protesters.

“The same way we prayed and God stopped reggae, is the same way maandamano will stop.

“We will not allow the destruction of properties,” Ruto said.

At the same time, President Ruto defended the National Police Service, which has come under heavy criticism over the alleged use of excessive force to suppress the protests.

The Head of State said anyone who attacks police officers is guilty of attacking the Republic of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST