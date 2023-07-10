Monday, July 10, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Interior, has unveiled mandatory training for all security guards and a special identification number for all watchmen in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the 1st Private Security Institute in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo noted that the Private Security Training Institution will equip all guards with skills to undertake their duties and improve security.

The Ministry will now require all guards to have a security force number and training before deployment to secure private businesses and buildings.

The PS promised that private security guards will also be provided with equipment to help them in their roles as first responders during emergencies.

“It is imperative that the private security industry aligns to the government’s national security agenda… At the heart of these security reforms is providing them with the right training so that they can detect, deter and effectively respond to current and emerging security threats appropriately,” the PS directed.

“We intend to have private guards adequately equipped with the requisite security equipment and tools of the trade to enable them to handle security threats in terms of need.”

The PS added that the security force numbers are expected to distinguish qualified security guards from their untrained counterparts as the government moves to professionalize the sector.

“We are starting to issue Security Force Numbers to the private security guards who will be undergoing PSRA accredited training as we recognize that they are important partners in community policing,” he reiterated.

According to an Interior official, all private security firms had been directed to enroll their troops for the training.

The source noted that individuals who fail to attain the force numbers will face consequences if found providing security services.

“This is an institution where all the private security firms will bring their people to train so that they acquire the skills and knowledge to handle the tools that they will be given,” the source stated.

“They are being given the security force numbers for identification and there will be consequences for those operating without.”

Data from the Ministry shows that over 900,000 people are employed as security guards in an industry valued at Ksh100 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST