Thursday, July 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has thrown his ally and Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai, under the bus for assaulting a Kenya Power staff member using the president’s name and threatening him with a gun after he disconnected illegally connected electricity at his house.

In a statement, Ruto, through his UDA party, noted that the incident is a criminal case that was being handled by the police.

He added that the party’s action would align with the findings of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) upon the completion of investigations.

“As of now, the matter is a criminal case. We are monitoring to see how it goes,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated.

If the MP is found guilty by the DCI, Ruto’s party will summon him for disciplinary action.

Earlier, DCI officers confiscated Mbai’s firearm after the lawmaker accompanied the detectives to his Kitengela-based home.

According to section 114 of the Firearms Act, a court may, on the application of a police officer, customs officer, or licensing officer, order any firearm or ammunition seized and detained under this Act to be destroyed or otherwise disposed of.

Mbai was arraigned before Kajiado Law Courts yesterday where he failed to take a plea hence the case was referred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror condemned Mbai’s actions and explained that the assaulted employee was on routine surveillance of the power network to ensure that it was free from illegal activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.