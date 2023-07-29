Saturday, July 29, 2023 – President William Ruto has asked Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga to apologize to the country for planning the anti-government demonstrations that led to the loss of lives and destruction of property in different parts of the country.

Speaking at the Kichwa cha Kati fish market in Malindi, Kilifi County on Friday, Ruto noted that it is dishonest for Raila and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, to show concern for lives lost during the demos yet they are the ones who planned the chaotic riots.

According to Ruto, Odinga, and his Azimio brigade are insincere in mourning the deaths of Kenyans who perished during last week’s demonstrations.

“Those leaders should be ashamed of themselves and apologise to the people of Kenya for the mayhem that they meted on the people of Kenya, and we are going to make sure that we will eject violence from Kenyan politics,” Ruto said

“If they had not planned those violent protests, it would never have gone the way it went they should be ashamed,” Ruto added.

The Head of state added that the police will not be intimidated in the line of duty since their primary mandate is to protect the lives and property of Kenyans.

