Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has reportedly invited Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, and Azimio One Kenya Alliance Spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, for talks to end the demos organised by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Makau Mutua and Junet are close allies of Raila Odinga, and according to an impeccable source, Ruto has invited the two to initiate talks with his stalwarts, and the talks are expected to end by September 1, 2023.

“Yes, we have reached out to Azimio. The Country is facing a myriad of challenges that are beyond our reach.

“We are talking to their representatives,” said a senior state house source who is privy to the negotiations.

However, Azimio executive chairman Wycliffe Oparanya called any attempt by Kenya Kwanza to lure them into abandoning their people-oriented agenda a bluff.

“There is no such a thing. We don’t want positions.

“The demonstrations are about the high cost of living and other issues affecting Kenyans,” Oparanya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.