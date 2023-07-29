Saturday, July 29, 2023 – President William Ruto shocked Kenyans yesterday after he condoled with the families whose kin were killed by the police during anti-government protests.

The Head of State revealed that those who died during the nationwide protests had come from nearly every corner of the country, a situation which has brought unimaginable pain to their kin.

He also dispelled the notion that members of the National Police Service wilfully killed the protesters on his orders.

While expressing heartfelt regrets, Ruto explained that he desires to see peace prevail in the country.

“We stand with families that have lost their children and loved ones because of a few leaders who are driving their personal agenda to cause anarchy in the country.

“Our nation is mourning many young people who were killed unnecessarily.

“Why can’t these people show mercy?” Ruto asked while urging leaders to be responsible.

According to Ruto, the country should reflect on its ideas and avoid ugly scenes which were witnessed during the nationwide anti-government demonstrations which were called by Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

“What those families are going through is so much pain that no words can express the grief that they are feeling, but I want you to know that as a government we will not allow these leaders to continue causing mayhem,” Ruto stated.

At the same time, Ruto challenged Raila and other Azimio leaders to put their loved ones on the frontline and avoid pushing other people’s children to demonstrate while theirs were safe and sound.

He explained that the loss of a loved one is always heartbreaking and called for leaders to talk to each other to find peaceful resolutions.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that has taken place, and I want to assure you that I am committed to finding a way to bring peace to our country,” Ruto assured.

