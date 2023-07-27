Monday, July 27, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has claimed that President William Ruto declined to allow South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to mediate talks between them.

On Tuesday, Ruto said he is ready to have a conversation with Raila Odinga but the latter has insisted that for talks to happen, there must be an international mediator.

Raila, who also said he is ready for talks, said he needs a mediator because Ruto cannot be trusted without a mediator.

“I insist there must be someone between us.

“President Ramaphosa wants to come but he (Ruto) has refused. President Suluhu is there,” Raila told AFP on Wednesday.

Earlier, Raila claimed that President Suluhu came into the country two weeks ago to mediate over the bi-partisan talks.

Raila said Suluhu was left hanging for the two days she was in the country and no mediation of the bi-partisan talks took place.

