Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered the immediate withdrawal of security assigned to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta for reportedly funding Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations.

Mama Ngina’s security was withdrawn on Tuesday evening, a day after politicians allied to the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition confirmed that their security detail had also been recalled.

Reports indicate that officers from the General Service Unit and Administration Police were ordered to leave the former First Lady’s Gatundu and Muthaiga homes at around 5 pm and told to report to the nearest police stations.

The widow of Kenya’s First President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, and mother of immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta, was reportedly not informed of the decision to recall her security.

Mama Ngina had about eight officers guarding her homes after the government downscaled her security from about 30 officers in February this year.

