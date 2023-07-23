Sunday, July 23, 2023 – The Firearm Licensing Board has ordered the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta to surrender all the guns in their possession within 72 hours or face dire consequences.

Speaking on Saturday, FLB board chairman Yakub Rashid said they are aware that the Uhuru family has 28 guns which are registered to them and urged them to surrender them immediately.

This comes after the former president claimed that police raided his son, Jomo’s home in Karen, to conduct a search for weapons.

Uhuru vowed to defend his family against any onslaught.

He dared the government to face him head-on instead of going after his family.

“The fact that I have been silent does not mean I am scared. Come for me if it is me that you want,” Uhuru said.

“I did the best I could do for my country and I handed over when my time was finished and I will now do the best to defend my family.”

The former President appealed to the government to settle any political scores with him only, instead of roping in his close family members.

“My only plea is don’t plan against my mother or my children.

Plan for me if it is me you want. What do they have to do with anything,” he said.

