Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has raised concern over the current state of Human Rights and respect of law in Kenya.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede said that they had witnessed clear violations of fundamental rights and freedoms during the recent Azimio demonstrations.

“It is disheartening to witness the escalating tensions and the blatant disregard for human rights principles and standards, by both rogue demonstrators and indeed rogue security agents, which have resulted in uncalled-for deaths, grievous bodily harm, injuries, and destruction of property,” she told the press.

KNCHR stated that security agents must be held accountable for the brutality meted out indiscriminately to defenseless members of the public.

“The Commission has received reports of torture and abuse, the wanton beating of persons even after the surrender, indiscriminate tear-gassing of residences and schools.

“There have been heart-rending images on mainstream media and social media platforms, clearly showing the involvement of uniformed police officers in the wanton and brutal attack of defenseless members of the public.

“Security agents must be held accountable for their actions and comply with the law, which expressly prohibits torture,” Odede stated.

The Human Rights organization also raised the alarm over the wanton arrest of Opposition leaders and the possible denial of bail at the point of arrest as provided in Article 49.

Several Azimio leaders were last week arrested ahead of the three-day protests and were not produced in court 24 hours later, among them Babu Owino and Maina Njenga.

The commission urged authorities to expedite the resolution of Court cases related to and ensure access to justice for all citizens who have been arrested and detained.

According to reports, over 30 deaths have been recorded during the recent Azimio protests with numerous injuries to protestors reported.

The Kenyan DAILY POST