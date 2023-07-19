Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has now left Azimio Leader Raila Odinga at the mercy of assassins.

This is after he allegedly abducted his personal bodyguard as he was heading to work.

Maurice Ogeta has allegedly been abducted by police officers who were on strict orders even as Azimio’s protests against the government continue.

In a statement, ODM’s director of communications Philip Etale said Ogeta was accosted by the assailants on his way to work from home on Wednesday morning who flagged him down and then bundled him in his car’s boot.

After a few minutes drive, Etale claims, the car stalled and the assailants had to force Ogeta out of the boot to help them restart it.

“After driving for a few minutes, the vehicle stalled and they got him out of the boot to show them how to restart it before returning him to the boot and sped off to an unknown destination,” read the statement in part.

Etale further claimed Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was apprehended on Tuesday night moments after arriving in Nairobi from Mombasa where he and other Members of Parliament from Nairobi County are said to have attended a meeting with officials from Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA).

MP Owino had also taken to his Facebook page claiming that he had been arrested.

“Have been detained by the DCI JKIA after my arrival from Mombasa. Currently under arrest,” he wrote.

The incidents come in the wake of anti-government protests scheduled to happen on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

