Monday, July 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has taken all the credit for ‘taming’ Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and completely suppressing the Opposition.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto said that the Opposition has started being informed about demonstrations, and thanks to him, the demos are now subsiding.

He noted that while he has no opposition to Raila’s demonstrations against his government, he wants Baba to take responsibility in case something goes wrong in his demos.

“To be fair to them sasa wameanza kuchanuka niliwaskiza juzi wameacha mambo ya maandamano wanaenda wanafanya mkutano wanaongea maneno wanaenda nyumbani, hiyo ni mzuri hatuna shida bora mali ya wananchi isiharibike. Nimeona tena wamechanuka saa hii hawasemi ati tuongeze subsidy, hiyo ni mzuri,” said Ruto.

His remarks come days after Raila called on Kenyans to stop paying taxes as a way to force the Kenya Kwanza government to reconsider the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday during a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi, Raila asked Kenyans to limit the consumption of diesel and petrol and walk, when necessary, as a way to deny the government money.

“Let us embrace tax boycotts, let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool let us arrange to have regular journeys in a single vehicle. Whenever possible, give each other a ride, cut down on non-essential travel, and walk instead of driving whenever possible,” said Raila.

He asked Matatu owners to maintain fares but double their carrying capacity as civil disobedience.

Raila further urged businesses to stop using electronic tax registers and file nil returns to the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.