Saturday, July 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of funding Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s protests using money he stole from the government.

This is the first time Ruto is linking Uhuru to a series of anti-government protests by Azimio that have rocked Kenya in recent months including on Wednesday, July 12.

Addressing a public rally in Tharaka Nithi, Ruto in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and local leaders, remarked that Uhuru was the pocket behind mass protests.

“Naambia hawa handshake brothers, nyinyi mnapanga, mnatumia pesa mulizoiba kupiganisha Kenya mkinunua vijana walete fujo na maafa kwa sababu hamtaki tuendelee kama wakenya (The handshake brothers are using the money they stole to buy youths to cause chaos and deaths because they don’t want Kenya to progress),” Ruto stated.

“I assure you that we can not accept anarchy in Kenya. We will not allow handshake brothers to hold our country at ransom and to hold hostage by causing violence,” he added.

Ruto blamed the handshake and the failed BBI initiative pushed by Uhuru and Raila Odinga for the current economic hardships that Kenyans are facing.

At the same time, Ruto defended his move to increase taxes, explaining that it was the only way of rescuing the country from the debt trap.

“So much money was borrowed but we do not know how it was spent, we have taken loans from almost every country. Are we supposed to borrow more or collect enough taxes to be self-sufficient?” Ruto posed.

He further questioned how the ongoing protests would lower the cost of commodities like maize flour.

“This man (Raila) is chaotic, he has refused to accept defeat and he is now causing destruction and sabotaging the economy,” Ruto added.

The head of state vowed to stay put and not allow to be intimidated by Raila into a ‘handshake’ and promised that all those involved will be arrested and charged.

